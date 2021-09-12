Traders Purchase Large Volume of Trip.com Group Call Options (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 31,291 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 573% compared to the average volume of 4,648 call options.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

