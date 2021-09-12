Trabzonspor Fan Token Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00008719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $2.02 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.54 or 0.00402452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

