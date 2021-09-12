Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Spire comprises about 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 185,834 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of SR stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.41. 291,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

