Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,438,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3,439.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 264.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,875. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

