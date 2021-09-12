Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Northwest Natural makes up 0.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.21% of Northwest Natural worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.