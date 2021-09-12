Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 7,474 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after purchasing an additional 318,990 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,003. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

