Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,304,000 after acquiring an additional 405,779 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $110.68. 5,279,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

