Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 230,491 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after buying an additional 2,043,815 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $10,395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,205,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,297. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,451 shares of company stock worth $66,955. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

