Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $51.61 Million Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,832 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises 0.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $51,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $5,584,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $723,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

CEQP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 158,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,174. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.