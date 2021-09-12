Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 2,083,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

