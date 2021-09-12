Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546,066 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 8.54% of NuStar Energy worth $168,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 351,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.