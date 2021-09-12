Thomas E. Robinson Sells 7,329 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESS stock opened at $321.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.86 and a 200-day moving average of $301.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.