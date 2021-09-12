THETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.41 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.41 billion and approximately $281.40 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $6.41 or 0.00014155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00164325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00739045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00043398 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

