Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

TMO stock opened at $571.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $575.63. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

