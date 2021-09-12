The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Down 7.7%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 937,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,596,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of The9 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $1,931,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in The9 during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The9 during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

