The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,455,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,507,335 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for about 5.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.11% of The Williams Companies worth $357,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,660,000 after purchasing an additional 514,433 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.28. 6,503,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

