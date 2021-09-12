The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil Sells 12,000 Shares

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Glenn Garry Macneil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Westaim alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Glenn Garry Macneil acquired 10,000 shares of The Westaim stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.

The Westaim stock remained flat at $C$2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,301. The company has a current ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 31.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The Westaim Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$385.17 million and a P/E ratio of 50.75.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on The Westaim from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.