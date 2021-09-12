The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $3,301,350.96 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WEN stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

