The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of WEGRY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 209,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.09.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

