The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

