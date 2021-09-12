The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The Kroger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

KR stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 25,239,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,367,772. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.28.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

