The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

