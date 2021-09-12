The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $122.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KALU. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $119.94 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,224. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

