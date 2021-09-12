The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Gap has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

