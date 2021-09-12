The Force Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.86 or 0.00466807 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

