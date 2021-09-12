The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $336.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $425,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $335.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

