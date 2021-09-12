The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

