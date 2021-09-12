The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.55 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.