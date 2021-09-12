Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Patrick C. Haden Sells 5,400 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TTEK opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.