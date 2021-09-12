TerraUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $2.56 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $113.26 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005568 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 854.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,547,785,867 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

