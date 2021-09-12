Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

TERN stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $279.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $83,406,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,819 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,611,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,753,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

