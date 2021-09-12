Teradata’s (TDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

