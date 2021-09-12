TELUS (TSE:T) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

T has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.54.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.14.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

