TELUS (TSE:T) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
T has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.54.
Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.14.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.96%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.54.
Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$29.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.14. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.99.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.