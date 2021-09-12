Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.