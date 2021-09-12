Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $455.80.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $372.42 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.63 and a 200-day moving average of $402.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

