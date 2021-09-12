Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

