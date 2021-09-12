Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$37.50 to C$43.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 48,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,947,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

