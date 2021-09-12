TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $93.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.38.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.94. 95,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

