Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 108,168 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,168 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xerox were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

