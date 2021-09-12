Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,585 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 131.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 279,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 239,513 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

