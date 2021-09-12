Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,461 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $23,925,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.76 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

