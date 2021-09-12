Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 938.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,124,285.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $7,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,539 shares in the company, valued at $103,823,995.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,780,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,888,100 and have sold 136,632 shares valued at $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

