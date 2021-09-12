Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Vision were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 39.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in National Vision by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in National Vision by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,321,000.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

