Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 705 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $119.27 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

