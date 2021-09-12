TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.82.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
TSE:TRP opened at C$61.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.41. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.44. The stock has a market cap of C$59.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.