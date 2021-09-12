Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Talos Energy stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.46. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,039,694 shares of company stock valued at $52,784,040 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 115,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

