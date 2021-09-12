Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report sales of $88.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.95 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $70.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $342.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $389.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,784. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 106,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

