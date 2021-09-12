Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

