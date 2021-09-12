Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23 and a beta of 3.30. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

