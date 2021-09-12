Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 318,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

HXL stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

